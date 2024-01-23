Charges against woman accused of kidnapping withdrawn
More than two weeks after she was arrested and charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping of her lover’s teenage son, the charges against Rihana Leander were withdrawn.
While the reasons for the withdrawal of the charge were not given on Tuesday, it is understood that further investigations failed to yield enough evidence to keep the 44-year-old in custody. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.