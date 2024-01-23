Alarm sounded over stalled IPTS buses
Mismanagement by municipality could see service permanently derailed and R200m grant funding forfeited, DA warns
With no Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) buses running for almost six months, the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay has raised the alarm that mismanagement by the municipality could lead to the city losing more than R200m in grant funding and also permanently derail the subsidised transport system.
The warning was made on Monday after an oversight visit at the Cleary Park depot where the party inspected the 26 buses that have been standing idle...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.