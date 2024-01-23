×

Alarm sounded over stalled IPTS buses

Mismanagement by municipality could see service permanently derailed and R200m grant funding forfeited, DA warns

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 23 January 2024

With no Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) buses running for almost six months, the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay has raised the alarm that mismanagement by the municipality could lead to the city losing more than R200m in grant funding and also permanently derail the subsidised transport system.

The warning was made on Monday after an oversight visit at the Cleary Park depot where the party inspected the 26 buses that have been standing idle...

