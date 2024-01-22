×

News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in court

By TimesLIVE - 22 January 2024

The suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back before the Pretoria high court on Monday.

Meyiwa was shot dead during an alleged home invasion on October 26 2014 in Vosloorus, Gauteng

Five men are charged with his murder and the Pretoria high court is hearing a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of two confession statements, a pointing-out process and warning statements.

