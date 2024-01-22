Murder trial of couple set to begin
The trial of a former forensic pathology services official accused of the premeditated murder of her husband, a correctional services officer, is expected to begin in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday.
Linda Qingana, 39, and her alleged lover, Andile Skenjana, 37, are expected to plead to charges including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. ..
