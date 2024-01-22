Man accused of stabbing pregnant girlfriend to death due in court
A Kariega man who allegedly stabbed his pregnant girlfriend to death is expected to appear in the Gqeberha high court this week.
Corney Goodman, from Tiryville, is accused of the June 2023 murder of Michaella Mofokeng, 24, during an argument...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.