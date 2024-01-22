Lose the festive flab for a better, fitter 2024
The New Year sees many hoping to shake off the festive kilos and get back into physical shape after the overindulgences of the holidays.
But, for some, the commitment to hit the ground running as the year takes off on a busy note is easier said than done...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.