Life sentence for man who killed his ex-girlfriend's toddler

A Vaalbank man who went on a shooting spree in November 2020, targeting two of his ex-girlfriends and intentionally killing the toddler of one of the women, has been handed a life sentence.
The man was sentenced in the Mpumalanga high court, sitting in Middelburg, on Thursday.
Police said 44-year-old Vincent Chunky Phahlane pleaded guilty to the crime.
“The court heard that on November 30 2020 the accused stole his father’s firearm and initially went to look for his ex-girlfriend at a certain school where she was reportedly working in Vaalbank. He called her on the mobile phone, asking her to come out but when she refused, the accused randomly fired some shots in the school premises,” said Col Donald Mdhluli.
“Thereafter, the accused is said to have left and went to the residence of his other ex-girlfriend in Vaalbank. On arrival, he found his ex-girlfriend's aunt and informed her that he was looking for his ex's child.
“It was during this time when he shot and killed the little boy, who was her nephew. The aunt screamed and Phahlane is said to have shot her in the jaw but she fortunately lived to tell the tale,” Mdhluli added.
Phahlane is alleged to have taken the gun to his uncle, asking him to give it back to his father. He then went on the run.
He was sought by police for more than a month but eventually turned himself over to police in January 2021.
"[He] was arrested and charged for murder, attempted murder, theft of firearm, possession of unlicensed firearm with ammunition and for discharging a firearm in a public area,” said Mdhluli.
Phahlane spent three months behind bars before he was granted bail in April.
When the case returned to court on June 2023, Phahlane pleaded guilty to the crimes against him and his bail was immediately revoked. He was sent back to jail pending his sentencing.
“The sentencing of the accused was handed down as follows: On a count of murder, he was sentenced to life imprisonment, and on a count of attempted murder, the accused was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment, while on the count of theft, the accused was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment,” said Mdhluli.
“Meanwhile on the count of discharging a firearm in a public area, the accused was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment. On the count of unlawful possession of a firearm, the accused was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment whereas on the count of unlawful possession of ammunition, the accused was sentenced to three years' imprisonment. The court ordered that all other counts run concurrently with the count of murder, on which a life sentence was imposed on the accused,” she added.
Phahlane was also declared unfit to possess a gun.
