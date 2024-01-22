Hard work pays off for Paterson High’s Caydee Peters
She aimed for five distinctions in the 2023 matric exams, but in the end Paterson High School’s Caydee Peters is satisfied with the four she achieved.
Caydee said her distinctions in life sciences, business studies, life orientation and Afrikaans first additional Language were the result of putting her shoulder to the wheel from the beginning of the year...
