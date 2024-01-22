×

News

Ex-mayor Nqaba Bhanga gets on his bike for Palestine

Nqaba Bhanga pedalling through Walmer in protest against Israel-Gaza conflict

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 January 2024

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga is adding his voice to protests against Israel’s military offensive on Gaza by hitting streets and shopping centres while carrying the Palestinian flag and a makeshift sign.

Since the start of last week, Bhanga has been criss-crossing Walmer on a bicycle and says he will soon be taking his campaign for a ceasefire and a free Palestine to the rest of the city...

