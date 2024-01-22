Ex-mayor Nqaba Bhanga gets on his bike for Palestine
Nqaba Bhanga pedalling through Walmer in protest against Israel-Gaza conflict
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga is adding his voice to protests against Israel’s military offensive on Gaza by hitting streets and shopping centres while carrying the Palestinian flag and a makeshift sign.
Since the start of last week, Bhanga has been criss-crossing Walmer on a bicycle and says he will soon be taking his campaign for a ceasefire and a free Palestine to the rest of the city...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.