Encouraging results for EZ Kabane High’s new principal
Taking over as EZ Kabane High School principal at the age of 31 did not intimidate Banele Zondani, who on his first time out managed to lead his cohort of 66 matric pupils who sat for the 2023 national exams to an impressive 92.4% pass rate.
The distinction is just the latest chapter in the success story of the school, which the previous year recorded an equally impressive 87% pass rate...
