Clerk in hot water over Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral chains
Official accused of withholding key to safe and not disclosing where R3m civic regalia is
A clerk in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk’s office faces suspension after allegedly refusing to hand over the key to a municipal safe and failing to disclose where the mayoral chains, worth more than R3m, are being kept.
Giovanne Joseph, who was acting director in the mayor’s office until June 2023, was served with a letter informing him of the intention to suspend on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.