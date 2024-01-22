×

Clerk in hot water over Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral chains

Official accused of withholding key to safe and not disclosing where R3m civic regalia is

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 January 2024

A clerk in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk’s office faces suspension after allegedly refusing to hand over the key to a municipal safe and failing to disclose where the mayoral chains, worth more than R3m, are being kept.

Giovanne Joseph, who was acting director in the mayor’s office until June 2023, was served with a letter informing him of the intention to suspend on Tuesday...

