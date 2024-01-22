Cerebral palsy no match for Cape Recife’s Alulutho Makapela
Overcoming the challenges of cerebral palsy, Cape Recife pupil Alulutho Makapela never imagined she would clear the matriculation hurdle.
But when she discovered on Friday she had passed matric, she eagerly shared the uplifting news with her father, Thembela...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.