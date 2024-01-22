×

Bumper electricity tariff hike approval reaches parliament

22 January 2024
Khulekani Magubane
Financial reporter

Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan has written to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to table a total average upward adjustment for the electricity retail tariff of 18.65% for 2023/24 and 12.74% for 2024/25. 

“I request the annual average price increase and the schedule of standard prices for Eskom tariffs for municipalities be tabled in parliament on or before March 15 2024, as contemplated in the Municipal Finance Management Act, to allow for the implementation with effect from July 1 2024,” he said in a letter to the speaker. ..

