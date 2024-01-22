×

Alleged rapist of 12-year-old expected to plead this week

By Devon Koen - 22 January 2024

A Missionvale man accused of raping his son’s 12-year-old friend and impregnating her is expected to enter a plea this week in the Gqeberha high court.

The 46-year-old man, who cannot be named until he officially pleads, faces three counts of rape and a possible life sentence for allegedly raping the young girl at least three times over seven months...

