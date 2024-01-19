Child found stuffed in 'friendly' neighbour's suitcase dies, another parent alleges suspect offered drug to his child
Another child narrowly escaped also becoming a victim.
The mother of four-year-old Keeya Mbulwa who died after reportedly being drugged, strangled and stuffed in a suitcase is struggling to understand why her daughter's alleged attacker, a tenant who lived on the same property, did this to her.
Speaking to TimesLIVE Premium Khanyo Mbulwa said she was not ready to rehash the ordeal that unfolded in Protea Glen on January 13. ..
