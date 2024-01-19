×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Top matric achievers credit success to loving their subjects

Makhanda's Kingswood College pupils also cracked a nod for the top 1% list

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 19 January 2024

When you love what you do, top marks come easily.

That is the message from some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s top achievers after receiving their 2023 Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric results...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances
Tale of tiny Taylor’s miraculous survival

Most Read