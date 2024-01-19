Top matric achievers credit success to loving their subjects
Makhanda's Kingswood College pupils also cracked a nod for the top 1% list
When you love what you do, top marks come easily.
That is the message from some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s top achievers after receiving their 2023 Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric results...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.