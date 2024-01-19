Education department determined to further improve pass rate, says MEC
The Eastern Cape education department has committed itself to increasing its efforts to get a five percentage point increase in the matric pass rate in 2024. Eight out of 12 districts performed above 80% in 2023.
Education MEC Fundile Gade attributed the improvement to the strengthening of the department’s systems and strategies to enhance teaching and learning...
