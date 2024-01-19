Charges provisionally withdrawn in Kwazakhele mass murder case
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has provisionally withdrawn charges against five of the six men accused of killing eight people and seriously injuring three others at a house in Gqeberha in January 2023.
Siyabulela Funde, Luyanda April, Luzuko Tsotsi, Sinaye Tyesi and Mzwandile Mahambehlala made their latest appearance in connection with the case in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday, where the charges were provisionally withdrawn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.