×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay residents slow to update electricity meters

Only 36% of users have punched in new identifier tokens, without which devices will become non-functional

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 19 January 2024

Only 36% of Nelson Mandela Bay residents using prepaid electricity have successfully updated their meters with the new identifier tokens to prevent them from becoming non-operational ahead of the deadline later in 2024.

This is according to electricity and energy executive director Luvuyo Magalela following a postponed standing committee meeting on Thursday where he was supposed to present the latest report on the token identifier (TID) rollover status and compliance of metro users...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances
Tale of tiny Taylor’s miraculous survival

Most Read