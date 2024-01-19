Action-packed SA crime drama series poised to thrill audiences
Online streamers are in for an epic treat — South African production company Ochre Moving Pictures’ highly anticipated series Soon Comes Night is set to premiere on Netflix Africa on Friday.
Set in the early years of the emerging “rainbow nation” as SA leapt into a post-apartheid, democratic society, Soon Comes Night has been punted as a riveting, original, action-packed crime drama...
