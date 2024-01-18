×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | 2023 matric results announcement

18 January 2024

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is announcing the 2023 matric results on Thursday evening. 

For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances
Tale of tiny Taylor’s miraculous survival

Most Read