News

TNPA support for maritime studies pupils

By Herald Reporter - 18 January 2024

Transnet National Ports Authority handed over study materials to support grade 10 learners from Motherwell township schools that are introducing maritime studies as a subject of choice on Wednesday. 

The initiative supports the Eastern Cape department of education maritime studies programme, which has been introduced in township and rural high schools to foster pathways for future mariners...

