Police hunt for suspects who murdered PMB family of five in axe attack

Police are looking for suspects in connection with the deaths of a family of five killed with an axe in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
A family member alerted police after visiting the home in Mgodini in the Edendale area. When police arrived they found an 85-year-old woman, her 45-year-old daughter and her three children, 11-year-old twins and another aged nine, lying on the floor.
“All the victims had sustained fatal head injuries and a bloodstained axe was found at the scene. The motive for the killings is unknown,” police said.
The suspects are believed to have attacked the family on Tuesday evening.
Police appealed to anyone with information which may assist in the investigation or the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.
