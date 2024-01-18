LISTEN | Saying the right thing at the right time

“Sometimes you just have to talk to the right person at the right time.”
So says Gqeberha e-hailing driver Bartho Dick who, by simply asking “how are you?” unwittingly saved the life of a suicidal passenger four years ago.
The story of how Dick reached out to Natasha Mulusa while driving her in February 2020 went viral this week when Mulusa — after four years — finally mustered up the courage to seek out the driver who had prevented her suicide.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Dick and Mulusa who have since reunited via video call.
