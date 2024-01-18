×

LISTEN | Saying the right thing at the right time

18 January 2024
A Gqeberha woman has reached out on Facebook to e-hailer Bartho Dick, the man who brought her back from the brink of suicide with a big hug when she caught a ride with him in February 2020
Image: WERNER HILLS

“Sometimes you just have to talk to the right person at the right time.”

So says Gqeberha e-hailing driver Bartho Dick who, by simply asking “how are you?” unwittingly saved the life of a suicidal passenger four years ago.

The story of how Dick reached out to Natasha Mulusa while driving her in February 2020 went viral this week when Mulusa — after four years — finally mustered up the courage to seek out the driver who had prevented her suicide.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Dick and Mulusa who have since reunited via video call.

