It’s an A for the Eastern Cape class of 2023
Provincial matric pass rate rises to 81.4%, highest since dawn of democracy
In a historic achievement, the Eastern Cape matric class of 2023 has soared to new heights, increasing the provincial pass rate by 4.1 percentage points from 77.3% in 2022 to 81.4% last year.
This is the highest mark achieved since the advent of the democratic era in SA, with the Eastern Cape’s overall standing among SA’s provinces at sixth place...
