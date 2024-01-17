An altercation outside the Barberton magistrate's court where six suspects are on trial for the murder of a former Mpumalanga ANC councillor led to a fatality.
Mandla Mamba was shot dead in Barberton in July last year.
On Tuesday, police said a fight broke out between people outside the court.
A shot was fired, killing a man. Three people were injured after being assaulted.
The deceased is yet to be identified.
Police opened a murder case with three additional counts of attempted murder.
Anyone with information that may assist in the probe or lead to the arrest of the suspects is asked to call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111 or send information via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential.
Shooting at Barberton court, one killed
Image: 123RF
