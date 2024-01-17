×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sangoma arrested in connection with dismembered corpse in Limpopo village

By TimesLIVE - 17 January 2024
A traditional healer is expected to appear in court soon in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman. Stock photo.
A traditional healer is expected to appear in court soon in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A sangoma has pointed out where he buried the head of a woman whose dismembered body was discovered earlier this month, Limpopo police said.

The suspect was arrested on a charge of murder early on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old man is allegedly linked to the murder of 18-year-old Modjadji Niccol Thoka.

Her body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, was found in an abandoned house on January 8 at Mokomene, Ga-Thoka village, in the Botlokwa policing area.

The suspect will appear before the Morebeng magistrate's court soon.

Police investigations are ongoing.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read