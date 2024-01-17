Odendaal questions appointment of acting city manager in letter to MEC
Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Retief Odendaal has written to co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams raising concerns about electricity and energy executive director Luvuyo Magalela’s appointment as acting city manager.
In letters sent to Williams, Odendaal called on him to probe the appointment and, if necessary, second a suitable candidate from the co-operative governance department...
