The electrification of the Khayelihle informal settlement will end illegal connections that have been a source of dispute and violence with residents in a neighbouring Motherwell NU10 area.
This is according to Khayelihle residents who thanked the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Tuesday as 370 houses were legally connected to the grid for the first time.
Nontsikelelo Booi, a mother of four, said disputes had been going on for years over illegal connections.
“This means peace for us. We have been fighting and getting assaulted because it is hard to live without electricity,” Booi said.
“I have not had electricity for a year and have been using paraffin lanterns because I got tired of fighting.
“I am so appreciative because this comes just as school starts. It ends years of hardship.”
Neighbouring resident Nomsa Nyandeni said having electricity would ease the financial burden at home.
“I use a paraffin stove to cook every day. When I don’t have money like right now, I have to borrow money and cook outside,” she said.
“I needed electricity because I have two small children and one of them is disabled and cannot walk.
“To have a home with lights will make things easier for us.”
Vusumszi Siguca said no more illegal connections would make the area safer for children.
“We will no longer have exposed wires running along the streets.
“I can also start buying appliances,” he said.
Electricity and energy political head Zanele Sikawuti said the electrification project started 18 months ago and two transformers would service the 300 shacks.
“It’s a great day for us as a municipality because residents of the area have been protesting for years in a bid to get connected.”
Sikawuti also urged the residents to be vigilant against cable theft.
HeraldLIVE
Khayelihle residents finally get legal supply of electricity
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
HeraldLIVE
