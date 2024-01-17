×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Author comes full circle with launch of book

Publication to be introduced at Korsten Library where O’Reilly Campbell found solace as a youngster

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 17 January 2024

After the Korsten Library became a source of solace from the social ills plaguing her northern areas community as a youngster, Eurica O’Reilly Campbell will soon launch her first book at the same venue.

The early experiences shaped a Christian outlook in the first-time author and later led her on an unexpected path...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read