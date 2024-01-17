Author comes full circle with launch of book
Publication to be introduced at Korsten Library where O’Reilly Campbell found solace as a youngster
After the Korsten Library became a source of solace from the social ills plaguing her northern areas community as a youngster, Eurica O’Reilly Campbell will soon launch her first book at the same venue.
The early experiences shaped a Christian outlook in the first-time author and later led her on an unexpected path...
