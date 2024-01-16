Woman 'drugged and tried to kidnap' 4-year-old by stuffing her in luggage bag

Police are searching for a Soweto woman who allegedly drugged a neighbour’s four-year-old daughter and put her in a luggage bag in an attempt to kidnap her.
The child was allegedly playing with her friends in Protea Phase 1 on Saturday when the mother realised she was missing.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the mother became suspicious about a tenant who lived on the same property and was moving out that day.
The mother went to the tenant and started searching her luggage.
“The child was discovered inside one of the travelling bags, with her hands and feet tied up and a cloth tucked inside her mouth,” he said.
The tenant fled when the child was discovered.
The girl was taken to hospital where she is in a serious but stable condition.
A case of kidnapping has been opened.
The search for the woman continues, Masondo said.
A source who wished to remain anonymous told TimesLIVE an e-hailing driver called by the tenant to help her move had helped the mother search the bags.
“This is very scary and traumatising. The mother is not coping at all. The child is fighting for her life and it seems she is in a critical condition,” the source said.
Masondo said the substance used to allegedly drug the child has not yet been determined.
