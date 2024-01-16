Two cholera cases confirmed in Limpopo

Two cholera cases have been detected in Limpopo, the province's health department said on Monday.
Both patients are Zimbabwean nationals who had crossed the border back into South Africa recently.
In a statement, the department said the men were admitted to the Musina and Helen Franz hospitals after presenting symptoms. They were tested and confirmed to have the disease.
“On becoming aware of the suspected cases, immediate measures were taken to ensure the patients' admission and treatment in accordance with established protocols. Our medical teams are closely monitoring their condition and providing the necessary medical care to facilitate their recovery,” it said.
“We would like to emphasise that cholera is primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water. It is crucial for individuals to practise good hygiene, such as washing hands frequently with soap and clean water, especially before eating or preparing food. Additionally, it is recommended to only consume properly cooked food and drink safe, treated water.
“We urge the public to remain calm but vigilant, and to promptly seek medical attention if they or anyone they know experience symptoms consistent with cholera. Early diagnosis and treatment are vital in minimising the impact of the disease and preventing its spread. Regular updates will be provided as new information becomes available.”
