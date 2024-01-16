The IEB was founded by principals at independent schools who were part of the Joint Matriculation Board (JMB) in 1989.
As the only assessment body in South Africa, JMB offers IEB examinations for nonracial schools.
Concerned citizens have criticised the pass rate set by the basic education department. Many people believe the pass rate is too low, thereby compromising the education of young people, and for their matric certificates to be globally recognised should they want to study outside South Africa.
The lowest percentage a matriculant is allowed to get for their school-leaving national senior certificate is 30% for a single subject and not an aggregate pass mark for all grade 12 subjects.
Many people believe this is too low and sets up young people for failure as that pass rate will not help students get into universities, study abroad, or find employment that will ensure they earn a living wage.
Among those who want government to increase the overall pass mark for all learning areas is Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane.
“A matric certificate should be issued on the basis of passing six subjects with 50% or more,” Maimane has said.
While briefing the media during the announcement of the 2021 matric results, basic education minister Angie Motshekga clarified Maimane's concerns.
“All that needs to be said is that 30% is not a pass mark in this country. If a candidate gets an aggregate of 30% in all subjects written, the candidate will surely fail.”
POLL | Should the IEB examinations be scrapped?
The quality of education in most public schools is a burning issue for many parents, guardians and citizens who are active in socioeconomic issues.
Gauteng's former basic education MEC and the province's premier, Panyaza Lesufi, took to his social media X account on Monday to suggest matriculants should write one exam and government should cancel the Independent Examination Board (IEB) assessments.
“One country, one matric examination. In a few weeks all our matriculants will be in the same lecture rooms in the same university or college. Why are they writing different matric exams as IEB or NSC (national senior certificate)?”
Some social media users were unimpressed with Lesufi, arguing many parents and guardians are compelled to take the private education route because of the poor quality of education offered by some public schools.
“Everything is the same besides the name of the exam. The pass mark is the same. The curriculum is the same. The standard bearer is the same [Umalusi]. We can’t continue to separate exams on the basis of class.
“The rich, semi-rich and poor having different matric examinations. All our children should write the same examination like they do at universities or colleges,” said Lesufi.
