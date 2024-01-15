It was a frustrating Monday afternoon for Gautrain commuters after lengthy delays in train services between Tshwane and Johannesburg.
Users shared videos and posts on X showing a view from inside what appears to be a train stuck between the Midrand and Marlboro stations.
According to commuters, the delay was more than an hour and some passengers feared it may affect the service to OR Tambo International Airport.
Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager confirmed the delay, saying it only affected the north-south line.
“We had a [technical problem] which resulted in trains on the north-south line being delayed by 75 minutes. Trains on the airport service are on schedule,” she said.
“The train service has ended for the day and it should be back on schedule tomorrow morning [Tuesday] when we start services.”
TimesLIVE
Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’
Reporter
Image: The Times / Halden Krog
It was a frustrating Monday afternoon for Gautrain commuters after lengthy delays in train services between Tshwane and Johannesburg.
Users shared videos and posts on X showing a view from inside what appears to be a train stuck between the Midrand and Marlboro stations.
According to commuters, the delay was more than an hour and some passengers feared it may affect the service to OR Tambo International Airport.
Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager confirmed the delay, saying it only affected the north-south line.
“We had a [technical problem] which resulted in trains on the north-south line being delayed by 75 minutes. Trains on the airport service are on schedule,” she said.
“The train service has ended for the day and it should be back on schedule tomorrow morning [Tuesday] when we start services.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News