×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Umalusi pronounces 2023 national matric results

By TimesLIVE - 15 January 2024

National senior certificate examination regulator Umalusi is on Monday providing an update on the approval of results for the matric class of 2023.

The organisation will also speak about challenges encountered during the examinations.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read