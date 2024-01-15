Two in court for murder of Adcockvale man
Two men accused of murdering an Adcockvale man at the weekend appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
Herchille Alexander, 24, and John Sodien, 37, face charges of murder, kidnapping, malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.