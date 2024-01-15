Robbery gang victim transforms into real life action hero
Ilka Soine, 52, has become one of the most qualified private security officers in Nelson Mandela Bay
A traumatic ordeal at the hands of an infamous robbery gang galvanised a Gqeberha woman into becoming a formidable force among some of the city’s top private security operatives.
Not only did Ilka Soine undergo a transformation which her new employer likens to that of a Hollywood action hero, but she has become one of the most qualified private security officers in Nelson Mandela Bay — at the age of 52 to boot. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.