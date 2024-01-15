×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Patriotic Alliance steps up to donate school shoes

By Brandon Nel - 15 January 2024

Just days before the start of the new school year, the Patriotic Alliance has donated school shoes to impoverished children in Gqeberha.

The party’s Eastern Cape premier candidate, Tiphany Harmse, said they aimed to bring back dignity to some of the children whose parents could not afford to buy school shoes...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read