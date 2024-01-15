Patriotic Alliance steps up to donate school shoes
Just days before the start of the new school year, the Patriotic Alliance has donated school shoes to impoverished children in Gqeberha.
The party’s Eastern Cape premier candidate, Tiphany Harmse, said they aimed to bring back dignity to some of the children whose parents could not afford to buy school shoes...
