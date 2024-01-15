Father’s gambling disorder led him down a slippery slope
Inability to control his addiction saw Kirkwood man siphon off millions from his employers
Details of how a Kirkwood man, found guilty of stealing more than R14m from his employer, developed a gaming addiction to fuel his need to be in control and give him a sense of importance was laid bare in the Gqeberha Commercial Crimes court on Monday.
Testifying on behalf of the defence, clinical psychologist Iain Reid said Harold Henry suffered from a gambling disorder and since 2009 frequently visited the Boardwalk casino with the hope of making money...
