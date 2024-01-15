The body of an unidentified man was recovered in a river on Industrial Park Drive in Redfern, Phoenix on Monday.
Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said a passerby alerted a member to the discovery earlier in the day.
“Rusa officers and paramedics proceeded to the river and discovered the man’s body under a culvert. Most of his body was wrapped in debris. The deceased is believed to have drowned after Saturday night’s torrential rains and floods but this is yet to be confirmed,” said the organisation's Prem Balram.
He said they are conducting a helicopter search for a man who is presumed to have drowned after attempting to cross a flooded bridge in Mhlasini.
eThekwini municipality said the northern part of the city was the hardest hit, including areas such as uMhlanga, Verulam, uThongathi and Phoenix, after a deluge of rain over the weekend. Other reported areas affected in the south include uMlazi, Chatsworth and Folweni.
At this stage six fatalities have been confirmed while two people have been reported missing.
Body of man recovered in Durban river after heavy rain claims at least six lives
Image: RUSA
