Belief in faith and service kept her going during 43 years at St Thomas High
After 43 years of working behind the scenes to ensure classes and the curriculum run like clockwork, St Thomas High School’s secretary will bid her beloved school farewell at the end of January.
And for 65-year-old Schauderville resident Virginia Bouwer, life after retirement will include taking care of her 97-year-old aunt Rosie Swanepoel — a role she is also equipped for, having started her career path after school with nursing studies in Cape Town. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.