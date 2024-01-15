×

Belief in faith and service kept her going during 43 years at St Thomas High

By Roslyn Baatjies - 15 January 2024

After 43 years of working behind the scenes to ensure classes and the curriculum run like clockwork, St Thomas High School’s secretary will bid her beloved school farewell at the end of January. 

And for 65-year-old Schauderville resident Virginia Bouwer, life after retirement will include taking care of her 97-year-old aunt Rosie Swanepoel — a role she is also equipped for, having started her career path after school with nursing studies in Cape Town. ..

