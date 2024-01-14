×

Three arrested after man shot dead in his home

By Herald Reporter - 14 January 2024
Three suspects are to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday after an Adcockvale man was shot dead in his home on Saturday. He was not the target of the hit
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Three men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of an Adcockvale man on Saturday, who according to police had not been the target of the hit.

Police Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident took place between midday and 1pm.

“The 49-year-old victim was busy fixing his bedroom door [at his house] in Nugget Street, Adcockvale, when an orange Hilux bakkie stopped outside with five males inside.

“They entered the house and started to kick down doors, looking for someone.

“On hearing the commotion, the victim locked himself in the room.

“When attempts to break down the door had failed, a shot was fired through the door, fatally wounding him in his chest.”

She said the suspects then fled the scene.

“The deceased was not the target,” Janse van Rensburg said.

While still on the scene, detectives received information about the suspects’ whereabouts and immediately followed up.

“They proceeded to a house in Schauderville, where a 37-year-old male was arrested.

“While detaining him, two other males aged 16 and 24 handed themselves over to police at the station.

“While searching the 24-year-old suspect, five packets of tik were found in his possession.

“He was also charged for possession of drugs.”

The name of the man who was killed will be released once his next of kin have been traced.

The suspects will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of murder.

