Stage 2 on Sunday night thanks to slight improvement but stage 3 will be in place during daylight hours

By TimesLive - 14 January 2024
File image
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

South Africans will experience stage 2 load-shedding on Sunday night but stage 3 will be in force from Monday morning.

“Due to the slight improvement in generation performance and the adequate emergency reserves for the week ahead, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented at 4pm today until 5am on Monday instead of stage 3 as communicated earlier. Thereafter, Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday until 05:00 on Thursday,” Eskom said in an afternoon update.

