South Africans will experience stage 2 load-shedding on Sunday night but stage 3 will be in force from Monday morning.
“Due to the slight improvement in generation performance and the adequate emergency reserves for the week ahead, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented at 4pm today until 5am on Monday instead of stage 3 as communicated earlier. Thereafter, Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday until 05:00 on Thursday,” Eskom said in an afternoon update.
TimesLIVE
Stage 2 on Sunday night thanks to slight improvement but stage 3 will be in place during daylight hours
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
South Africans will experience stage 2 load-shedding on Sunday night but stage 3 will be in force from Monday morning.
“Due to the slight improvement in generation performance and the adequate emergency reserves for the week ahead, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented at 4pm today until 5am on Monday instead of stage 3 as communicated earlier. Thereafter, Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday until 05:00 on Thursday,” Eskom said in an afternoon update.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News