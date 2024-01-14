Humewood police are appealing to the public to assist with information relating to murder after the body of a man was found in a car parked outside a Humerail shopping centre.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the body of a 44-year-old man was found in a white VW Polo at about 10.10pm on Saturday after police attended to a shooting complaint.
“On arrival they found a white VW Polo with its driver’s side and rear left window, shattered.
“Inside the vehicle they found the body of a male in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds.”
She said the motive and the suspects were unknown and a case of murder was under investigation. The name of the deceased will be released once the next of kin have been informed.
Anyone who can assist with any information relating to the murder, is asked to contact SAPS Humewood on 082-779-7174 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.
Police ask public to help after man’s body found in parked car
Image: GARETH WILSON
