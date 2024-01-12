×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Day 2 of ICJ public hearings into South Africa vs Israel matter

By TimesLIVE - 12 January 2024

Courtesy of SABC

Lawyers representing Israel at the International Court of Justice will on Friday table their arguments in a case brought by South Africa in which Israel is accused of committing crimes against humanity on Palestinian people.

The matter is being heard at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.

The two-day public hearings started on Thursday with South Africa arguing  Israel had a genocidal intent against Palestinians in Gaza.

“Israel has a genocidal intent against the Palestinians in Gaza. That is evident from the way in which this military attack is being conducted,” said Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, advocate of the high court of South Africa.

“It is rooted in the belief the enemy is not just Hamas, but is embedded in the fabric of Palestinian life in Gaza.” 

South Africa is demanding an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read