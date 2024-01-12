×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Multimillion-rand Gqeberha fraud trial to resume next week

Premium
12 January 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The multimillion-rand fraud and corruption trial of several Eastern Cape business people, their relatives and two companies is expected to continue next week.

Sean de Beer, his half-brother Coenraad, his wife Pierrette, her now defunct company CAT Civils SA (Pty) Ltd, Maria Viljoen and her company Cumax 184 CC as well as husband and wife Rikus and Susanna Engelbrecht pleaded not guilty to all charges at the start of the trial...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read