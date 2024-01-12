Makhanda pupils crack 100% pass rate in Cambridge exams
Pupils from the Frontier Country have done it again as Makhanda matrics celebrated a 100% pass rate in their Cambridge International A Level exams with many aiming to further their studies at international universities.
In 2019, the Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) and St Andrew’s College (SAC) introduced the Cambridge International A Level Stream...
