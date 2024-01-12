LISTEN | Ramaphosa 'wanting to resign' shows lack of commitment, says EFF

Mbalula on Sunday told supporters in Barberton, Mpumalanga, that Ramaphosa was at one point ready to resign but the party stopped him.

“He was about to resign. We stopped him and told him we would relieve him when we want.”

Ramaphosa’s leadership was questioned after the 2020 theft of foreign currency at his game farm in Limpopo which came to light in 2022. On June 1 2022, former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser lodged a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa and accused him of concealing the crime. Charges included defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping the suspects, interrogating them at the farm and then bribing them.

Opposition parties grabbed the opportunity to attack the president. The ATM submitted a motion in parliament for the National Assembly to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa on the grounds of alleged violation of the constitution or the law, and misconduct.

Three months later a panel of three legal experts concluded Ramaphosa had a prima facie case to answer. With the focus on the Union Buildings, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “President Ramaphosa is not resigning based on a flawed report, [nor] is he stepping aside.”

As part of the build-up to the ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations, Mbalula last Sunday told supporters in Mpumalanga the party had begged Ramaphosa to stay.

In February last year EFF leader Julius Malema in a press conference said the president had already resigned and he was informed by a person who wrote the president’s speech: “If we were to conduct raid now in his offices or homes we are going to find a resignation letter. You have a president who’s there by body but the soul is gone.”