Former Makhanda travel agent faces theft charges
A Makhanda-based former travel agent has found himself in hot water after he allegedly stole almost R800,000 from his ex-employer.
After having worked at as a travel consultant at Go Travel, a division of Tourvest Travel Services, in Makhanda for nearly 15 years, Clinton Gill was found to have allegedly misappropriated monies meant to be used to book travel itineraries for clients...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.