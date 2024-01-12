×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Former Makhanda travel agent faces theft charges

Premium
12 January 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A Makhanda-based former travel agent has found himself in hot water after he allegedly stole almost R800,000 from his ex-employer.

After having worked at as a travel consultant at Go Travel, a division of Tourvest Travel Services, in Makhanda for nearly 15 years, Clinton Gill was found to have allegedly misappropriated monies meant to be used to book travel itineraries for clients...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read