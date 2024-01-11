Businessman kidnapped in Fordsburg is safe, Emalahleni search continues

Police on Thursday said seven Nigerians had been arrested for kidnapping a Nigerian businessman operating in Fordsburg, Johannesburg.

The kidnapping occurred on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said police managed to track and rescue the 48-year-old businessman less than 24 hours after his kidnapping. He was found in Ferndale, Randburg, on Thursday night.

“Six vehicles used by the suspects have been seized and impounded for further investigation. Money that was allegedly withdrawn from the businessman’s bank account has also been recovered,” Mathe said.

Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga, another businessman was kidnapped on Wednesday.

Provincial police named the Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) businessman as Mahesh Sing.